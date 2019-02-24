Farmer ties buffalo to officer’s jeep: Collector suspends naib tehsildar

A day after a farmer tied his buffalo in a unique protest to a revenue officer’s jeep alleging he was fed up with demand of bribe the district collector Tikamgarh in Bundelkhand region placed under suspension the officer concerned- a naib tehsildar on Sunday.

Tikamgarh is situated some 270 km north east of Bhopal.

Laxmi Yadav (50), the farmer reached Khargapur tehsil headquarters with his buffalo and tied it to the officer’s official vehicle on Saturday much to the amusement of all those present there.

He later alleged before the media persons that the niab tehsildar concerned had demanded Rs 1 lakh as a bribe and he had already paid Rs 50,000 to him to get a piece of land transferred in his name.

“As I did not have any cash left, I gave him my buffalo today,” he told the media persons on Saturday.

Later, Tikamgarh collector Saurav Kumar Suman instructed his sub-ordinates to get a written complaint from the farmer and assigned an inquiry into the farmer’s charges to an SDM Vandana Rajput.

Tikamgarh district collector Saurav Kumar Suman said, “I have placed under suspension the naib tehsildar concerned. Prima facie some allegations have been found true during the inquiry. However, the inquiry will still go on into the complaint.”

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 21:43 IST