Madhya Pradesh districts under night curfew amid surge in Covid cases

bhopal

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 06:16 IST

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose night curfew in five districts, including Covid-19 hotspot Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior, from Saturday as the state reported 1,500 cases on Friday – the highest for the state in the past 40 days. The government also decided to close schools upto class VIII till December 31.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “The night curfew will be observed from 10 pm to 6 am in the five worst-affected districts - Bhopal, Ratlam, Vidisha, Indore and Gwalior from Saturday. The night curfew will not be applicable to the transportation of goods and night shifts of factories.”

“There is no plan of imposing a lockdown in the state but schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till December 31,” he said. The CM said complete lockdown was not a solution and there was a need to create more awareness.

It may be recalled that the union home ministry has prohibited states from imposing complete lockdown without its permission.

“The district administrations have been asked to ensure implementation of Covid-19 guidelines and also asked people to use mask and sanitiser,” the CM said.

The decision was taken at a meeting to review the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, in which a decision was taken to ask district Covid committees to submit suggestions to check spread of Covid by Saturday.

According to official data, the Covid positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh on Friday doubled to 4.8% from the rate in November 5, which was about one percentage point higher than the national average. In MP, there are 10,402 active cases of Covid 19 even though the total cases reported so far were 1.76 lakh.

A health department official, privy to the data, said most number of cases were being reported from Bhopal and Indore, which had witnessed first wave of Covid-19 in May and June. In the past 24 hours, the highest 387 cases have been reported from Bhopal followed by Indore with 313 cases.

In wake of spike in Covid cases, the central government on Friday decided to send a team of experts to the state.