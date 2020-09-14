e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh Police book 24-year-old woman for kidnapping minor girl

Madhya Pradesh Police book 24-year-old woman for kidnapping minor girl

Two days back, the woman informed her mother that she had married the minor girl in Agra, whom she had met via Facebook a few months ago

bhopal Updated: Sep 14, 2020 10:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
         

The Madhya Pradesh police have booked a 24-year-old woman for kidnapping a minor girl after tracing the two to Rajasthan’s Dholpur, where they had moved after getting married in Agra, a police officer said. The two had earlier become friends on a social media site, he added.

“The minor girl went missing on August 20. An FIR [First Information Report] was lodged with police in Bhind by her family under section 363 [kidnapping] of the IPC [Indian Penal Code]. The girl reportedly came to Jabalpur and resided with the 24-year-old woman. They later went to Dholpur. A missing person report regarding the woman was registered by her mother with Gohalpur police station in Jabalpur,” said Jabalpur police superintendent Siddharth Bahuguna.

He added two days back, the woman informed her mother that she had married the minor girl in Agra, whom she had met via Facebook a few months ago, and wanted to spend the rest of her life with her. “The mother informed the police. A police team traced the two to Dholpur and brought them back to Jabalpur,” said Bahuguna.

He said they were investigating the matter to know why they chose to live in Dholpur and if there is any other person involved.

The police brought the two from Dholpur to Jabalpur on Saturday and recorded the statement of the 17-year-old girl.

tags
top news
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
Over 92,000 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s tally closer to 5 million
Over 92,000 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s tally closer to 5 million
Provide ‘green corridor’ for medical oxygen tankers: Centre to states
Provide ‘green corridor’ for medical oxygen tankers: Centre to states
PM Modi lauds MPs for choosing duty amid Covid-19 as monsoon session begins
PM Modi lauds MPs for choosing duty amid Covid-19 as monsoon session begins
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
‘Covid made in govt-controlled Wuhan lab’: Chinese virologist offers proof
‘Covid made in govt-controlled Wuhan lab’: Chinese virologist offers proof
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In