Marriage almost broken due to groom’s beard, solemnised after police intervention

“If Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with beard can get married why cannot I?” was the argument of a bridegroom whose marriage was almost broken in Madhya Pradesh because of his passion he recently developed to sport a beard, said police.

The high drama was witnessed during a marriage ceremony at Ajanti village in Khandwa district, about 270 kilometers south west of Bhopal from Monday night to Tuesday morning resulting in intervention of police and the groom backtracking from his stand.

Moghat Road police station in charge Dharmendra Mandloi said, “The marriage ceremony was about to be initiated when Radheshyam Jadhav refused to solemnise marriage of his daughter Roopali Jadhav with Mangal Chauhan when he saw Chauhan with a beard. Earlier, Chauhan didn’t have beard.”

Mandloi said bride’s father asked Mangal Chauhan to shave for the marriage. However, Chauhan refused and his argument was when Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli could get engaged in his marriage with Anushka Sharma, while sporting a beard why he couldn’t do it.

“The argument took place all the night with neither of the two sides willing to relent on their stand. The groom’s family ultimately warned the bride’s family on Tuesday morning that if they insisted on their demand the marriage procession (baraat) will go back. As heated argument appeared to be heading towards breaking of the marriage some relatives of the girl’s family informed the police”, said Mandloi.

“After police team’s intervention both sides relented on their stands. I was able to convince the bride’s family that sporting beard was the latest fashion but the bridegroom too relented and got ready to shave. The marriage could be solemnised later”, he said.

Despite efforts none from the bride’s and bridegroom’s families could be reached for their comments.