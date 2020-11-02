e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Mohan Bhagwat, Murli Manohar Joshi to mark presence in RSS’ regional meet in MP

Mohan Bhagwat, Murli Manohar Joshi to mark presence in RSS’ regional meet in MP

The ‘Madhya Bharat Prant’ spokesperson Omprakash Sisodia said national office bearers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would participate in the working committee meeting of the organization’s Madhya Kshetra.

bhopal Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bhopal
The RSS’ all-India working committee meeting takes place annually ahead of Diwali and some 400 functionaries take part, but this year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, regional levels meets are being held.
The RSS’ all-India working committee meeting takes place annually ahead of Diwali and some 400 functionaries take part, but this year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, regional levels meets are being held.(PTI file photo)
         

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will take part in the organisation’s two-day regional working committee meet beginning here on Thursday.

Its ‘Madhya Bharat Prant’ spokesperson Omprakash Sisodia said national office bearers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would participate in the working committee meeting of the organization’s Madhya Kshetra.

The RSS’ all-India working committee meeting takes place annually ahead of Diwali and some 400 functionaries take part, but this year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, regional levels meets are being held, sources said.

The RSS organisational set-up has 11 ‘khsetras’ or regions.

Sisodia said Bhagwat and Joshi would stay in Bhopal on Wednesday and Saturday.

tags
top news
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In