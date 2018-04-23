MP minister blames porn sites for fuelling rapes, asks Centre to take steps

The Madhya Pradesh government has asked the Union home ministry to enact a strong law to block pornographic sites, state home minister Bupendra Singh said, blaming such websites for rise in rapes.

Singh said the porn sites impacts tender mind of children in society and such sites needs to be blocked immediately. “We have blocked 25 pornographic sites and asked the Union home ministry to take effective steps in this regard including enactment of a strong law,” he said during an interaction with media persons in Bhopal.

He said the existing laws were not effective in checking the growth of pornographic sites on the internet and therefore, the state government had written to the Centre to come with a strong law in this regard.

Madhya Pradesh tops the chart in crime against women in the country as per National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report of 2016 which recorded 4,882 rapes in the state.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state which passed the bill on capital punishment to rapists of minors below 12 years of age.

The opposition Congress ticked off Bhupendra Singh saying the minister was passing the buck to the porn sites for his failure to check rape incidents in the state.

“If the chief minister is unable to protect daughters of Madhya Pradesh he had no right to continue in his chair,” State Congress president Arun Yadav said.

The lack of women’s safety has the potential to become a major issue ahead of the assembly elections in the state later this year.