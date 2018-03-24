NSA against youth who circulated objectionable video in social media

Case under National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped against Saddam for putting objectionable video on WhatsApp, by the Sagar police on Thursday.

Saddam, a resident of Sadar area of Sagar had been arrested from Ajmer on Wednesday and had been booked under Section 153 A (promoting ill will among religious communities), 295 A (intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and relevant sections of IT Act.

On Wednesday evening there was communal tension in Sagar and police had to lathi-charge right wing activists who wanted to ‘celebrate’ Saddam arrest, by taking out a vehicle rally in the Sadar area, which has several Muslim localities. The administration had not given its permission for the rally, but members of the fringe right wing group insisted on taking out a rally, and police lathi-charged to restore law and order.

Sagar SP Satyendra Shukla said they are identifying those who attempted to take out the rally. “There were around 30 to 40 youths who were trying to take out a rally, which we prevented to maintain law and order in the city. We will arrest them soon.”