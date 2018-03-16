The Betul police are in denial mode that they are in any way responsible for the suicide committed by BA final year student Jaya Chaure on Wednesday.

Jaya was being stalked by a local boy Brajesh Asware who was threatening to break off her marriage, which had been fixed for April. She had gone to the local police chowki to lodge complaint against Brajesh on Wednesday morning, but the police did not respond positively and by evening Jaya committed suicide. In her suicide note she blamed Brajesh for her action, leading to outrage in Kamthi village where she lived.

However, Betul SP D R Teniwar flatly denied that police was in any way responsible for Jaya’s death. Talking to the media he said that police receive large number of similar complaints every day and it was not possible to register case in each one of them, without proper investigation. He said that they had taken up the matter for investigation, but Jaya committed suicide before any action could be taken. The SP added that an accident had taken place in the area on Wednesday and the police had to reach there, as a result of which Jaya’s matter could not be taken up.

The SP also said that Brajesh had moved an application at the weekly public hearing at the local collectorate on March 13 where he had alleged that he had Jaya were married and that her family was holding her hostage. He had been advised to approach the local SDM with his complaint.

The family members have rubbished Brajesh’s claim and are not convinced by the excuses being given by the police. Jaya’s mother Maya alleged that had the police been pro-active, her child would not have died. “Leave alone taking action, the police did not even register the complaint,” she alleged.

The anger against the police in the village is palpable with everyone blaming them for inaction, more so because police has not been able to arrest the accused Brajesh. Sensing the mood, there was heavy police force during Jaya’s cremation on Thursday evening and police is still present there.