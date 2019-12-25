e-paper
Home / Bhopal / Private college owner in MP arrested 3 years after raping minor

Private college owner in MP arrested 3 years after raping minor

Kumar allegedly took the girl to a farmhouse on the pretext of a ‘screen test’, where she the minor was raped and entire incident filmed.

bhopal Updated: Dec 25, 2019 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
61-year-old Rajendra Kumar was arrested on December 19 for raping a minor three years ago
61-year-old Rajendra Kumar was arrested on December 19 for raping a minor three years ago(HT Photo/Representational)
         

Bhopal Police has arrested an owner of a privately run college for allegedly raping a minor at least twice about three years ago in the name of making her a model, said police.

61-year-old Rajendra Kumar was arrested on December 19 but the city police broke the news five days later on Tuesday night.

A woman named Shakshi Sharma has also been arrested for her role in luring the girl with misleading promises into Kumar’s trap. Sharma had introduced the victim, who was a minor in 2016, to Rajendra Kumar claiming he would make her a successful model and she was also involved in the post rape cover-up, said police.

Kumar allegedly took the girl to a farmhouse on the pretext of a ‘screen test’, where she the minor was raped and entire incident filmed.

Kumar’s accomplice Shakshi later threatened to post the video clip on social media if the victim went to the police. Kumar raped the girl again after a few days, claimed police.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Crime, Bhopal, Nishal Jhariya said the college owner was arrested by a police team led by Mahila Thana in charge Ajeeta Nayar. He was interrogated under police remand and later sent to jail.

