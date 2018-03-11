Research scholar from Delhi accuses scientist at Bhopal institute of sexually harassing her

A research scholar from Delhi has accused a scientist at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Bhopal of sexually harassing her during her stint at the institution last year, police said on Sunday.

The alleged harassment took place in July 2017, according to the complainant. An FIR was registered at Khajuri police station in Bhopal on Sunday after her complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was forwarded to Madhya Pradesh police.

Till the time of the copy being published, police had not made any arrests in the case.

“The girl stated in her complaint that the scientist harassed her in his office on July 24, 2017. Upset over the incident, she flew back to New Delhi,” said assistant sub-inspector Prabhwati of Khajuri police station, the investigating officer in the case.

“After speaking to her family members, she lodged the complaint with the PMO. The PMO forwarded the matter to MP police a few days ago,” Prabhwati added.

The officer said police asked the complainant to come to Bhopal to get her statement recorded, but she refused. “I went to Delhi to record her statement and now a case under IPC (Indian Penal Code) section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been registered.”