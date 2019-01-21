Row over conversion cases ahead of LS pollsGovt to withdraw ‘false cases’ against Christians

Madhya Pradesh’s law and legislative minister PC Sharma said here on Monday the state government would withdraw ‘false cases’ lodged against Christians in the state during BJP rule.

However, the Opposition BJP has blamed the government for what it said trying to promote conversion in Madhya Pradesh by initiating the process to withdraw the cases lodged against missionaries on the charges of their involvement in promoting forced conversion.

As per Rashtriya Isai Maha Sangh (RIMS) national convener Fr Anand Muttungal as many as 264 cases were lodged against the members of Christian community during the BJP’s 15 years rule.

“However, these are the cases which are known to the Sangh. Overall, there must be more than 500 cases lodged against Christians without any basis”, said Fr Muttungal.

A delegation of RIMS met the law minister PC Sharma a few days back and demanded withdrawal of ‘all the false cases of forced conversion registered against Christians during the BJP rule in the state.”

After the delegation met the minister Fr Anand Muttungal had said, “The minister has agreed to withdraw the false cases of conversion slapped against Christians in MP. We briefed him that the BJP led government in Madhya Pradesh has persecuted Christians in the name of conversion to take revenge because they believe that Christians are supporters of the Congress party.”

Fr Anand said, “Even though many cases have been registered, not even one incident has been proved in the court of law.”

The law minister said on Monday, “All such false cases against anyone and they include Christians as well which were lodged during the BJP government to victimise them will be withdrawn.”

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The state government’s intention and law minister’s statement to withdraw cases of conversion lodged against Christian missionaries are highly objectionable. Perhaps, the plan to promote conversion in Madhya Pradesh has come from 10, Janpath. BJP will lodge its protest.”

As per amendment in Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act effected by the then BJP government ahead of 2013 state assembly elections the punishment to the offenders was made more stringent. The jail term was enhanced from one year to three years and fine up to Rs 50000 as the state government thought the existing quantum of punishment didn’t deter the elements involved in forced conversion from going ahead with their act.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 22:15 IST