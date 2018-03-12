Two women killed in mine collapse

Two women died while five others were rescued when the ‘Chui’ (white clay earth) mine where they were working, caved in on Monday afternoon at a village in Tikamgarh district.

According to Jatara police station in-charge Rajesh Banjara, the incident took place in the mine situated at the outskirts of Karmora village. A large number of women and children were collecting chui from the mine that had become quite deep over the days, when the mine collapsed on them and Kusum Ahirwar (35) and Roshni Ahirwar (20) were trapped under the debris and died while five others were rescued by the locals.