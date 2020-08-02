e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Woman, minor daughter gang raped, hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh

Woman, minor daughter gang raped, hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh

The police suspects the accused could have crossed over to Maharashtra to dodge MP police.

bhopal Updated: Aug 02, 2020 16:43 IST
Shruti Tomar | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Shruti Tomar | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Time, Bhopal
The men, accused of raping a woman and her minor daughter on Friday night, have not been identified.
The men, accused of raping a woman and her minor daughter on Friday night, have not been identified.(AFP Photo)
         

A woman and her minor daughter were allegedly gang raped by six unidentified persons in a village located at Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border in Burhanpur district, 343 kilometres south west of Bhopal, on Friday late night, said police.

The victims were admitted to the district hospital in Burhanpur and their condition is stated to be stable. Khargone range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Tilak Singh ordered constitution of a special team to identify and nab the accused after the crime came to light on Saturday, according to police.

“The woman in her early 30s is the wife of a labourer. The family belongs to Chhattisgarh but they moved to Burhanpur a year ago from Bhusaval to work as labourers, at a stone crushing plant at the village where the crime was committed under Shanpur police station. They are living in a hut at the stone crushing plant,” said M Tarnekar, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Burhanpur.

Roha teen was raped by seven before murder: Raigad Police

The ASP said, “The accused, six in number, barged into the dwelling of the victims around midnight on Friday. They held the labourer-- head of the family-- captive and looted about Rs 2,500 cash and a mobile phone. When they were taking away the labourer’s wife and his minor daughter, who were sleeping in the hut, the labourer cried for help, following which a neighbour came to help but was also held captive by the miscreants.

Also Read: Karnal woman found dead, husband, his 3 relatives booked for murder

The accused beat them up after tying them with a rope. Later, they took the wife and her daughter at knife point to a nearby agriculture field and gang raped them.”

When the miscreants fled the spot and the victims returned home, the labourer informed the police at Shahpur police station. Police took the woman and her daughter to the hospital.

According to the police, the miscreants might have crossed the border, hence two teams of police personnel have been sent to the neighbouring districts of Maharashtra to track the criminals.

tags
top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is getting admitted to hospital on doctors’ advice
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is getting admitted to hospital on doctors’ advice
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark
Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
For Mehbooba Mufti’s release, a poke to Centre from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
For Mehbooba Mufti’s release, a poke to Centre from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In