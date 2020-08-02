Woman, minor daughter gang raped, hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh

bhopal

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 16:43 IST

A woman and her minor daughter were allegedly gang raped by six unidentified persons in a village located at Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border in Burhanpur district, 343 kilometres south west of Bhopal, on Friday late night, said police.

The victims were admitted to the district hospital in Burhanpur and their condition is stated to be stable. Khargone range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Tilak Singh ordered constitution of a special team to identify and nab the accused after the crime came to light on Saturday, according to police.

“The woman in her early 30s is the wife of a labourer. The family belongs to Chhattisgarh but they moved to Burhanpur a year ago from Bhusaval to work as labourers, at a stone crushing plant at the village where the crime was committed under Shanpur police station. They are living in a hut at the stone crushing plant,” said M Tarnekar, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Burhanpur.

Roha teen was raped by seven before murder: Raigad Police

The ASP said, “The accused, six in number, barged into the dwelling of the victims around midnight on Friday. They held the labourer-- head of the family-- captive and looted about Rs 2,500 cash and a mobile phone. When they were taking away the labourer’s wife and his minor daughter, who were sleeping in the hut, the labourer cried for help, following which a neighbour came to help but was also held captive by the miscreants.

Also Read: Karnal woman found dead, husband, his 3 relatives booked for murder

The accused beat them up after tying them with a rope. Later, they took the wife and her daughter at knife point to a nearby agriculture field and gang raped them.”

When the miscreants fled the spot and the victims returned home, the labourer informed the police at Shahpur police station. Police took the woman and her daughter to the hospital.

According to the police, the miscreants might have crossed the border, hence two teams of police personnel have been sent to the neighbouring districts of Maharashtra to track the criminals.