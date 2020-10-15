Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bhojpuri rap inspires poster war between political parties

bihar-election

“Bihar me ka ba” and “Bihar be ee ba”, which loosely translate to what is there in Bihar? and this is what is in Bihar, are the two catchphrases in the native Bhojpuri tongue that define the tonality of the campaign for the upcoming three-phase assembly polls.

“Bihar me ka ba”, popularised by a Bhojpuri rapper, appears to be inspired by “Bambai me ka ba” (what is there in Mumbai?) that was shared by actor Manoj Bajpayee, who traces his roots to Bihar, while depicting the plight of the migrants during the 68-day nationwide coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restrictions.

The rapper’s number has struck a big chord with both the ruling Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition grand alliance (GA) or Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and Left parties.

If the RJD used “ka ba” to unleash a poster war with stinging questions such as “Bihar me Bhrashtachar ba, naukarshahi belagam ba, imandaar naukarshah pareshan ba, ghotala ba, aparadh ba, tabo rauan poochhat bani Bihar me ka ba” -- Bihar has corruption, unemployment, unbridled bureaucracy, a graveyard for honest officers, scams and crime, yet you ask what is there in Bihar? –the BJP has been quick off the block with a strong rebuttal.

The BJP’s Information Technology (IT) cell, which is considered to be the guiding force behind the party’s winning streak, has put out a well-crafted digital report card to counter the opposition’s assertions.

It extols Bihar’s rich legacy and its phenomenal turnaround under the watch of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s able governance since 2005.

The digital repartee is likely to come as a shot in the arm for outgoing CM Kumar amid the confusion and high drama over the Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) concerted attack on him and speculations whether the BJP is in cahoots with the recalcitrant ally.

The BJP is asking the rag-tag opposition to clean the lens of their spectacles to get a sense of the winds of change that is blowing in all walks of life – from Atmanirbhar Bihar to girl child going to a school on a cycle.

“The questions that the RJD has raised through “Bihar me Ka ba” is an attack on Bihari pride. It has a negative connotation. It has given the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) an opportunity to respond through a string of jingles that harp on the state’s relentless growth and development since 2005. It has been a transformative experience, where every corner of the state is lit up, thanks to rural electrification. We are showcasing what Bihar has achieved during the NDA rule. It is clear as daylight that the opposition cannot afford to gloss over,” said Nikhil Anand, a BJP spokesperson, who is making his debut in electoral politics as a party candidate from the Maner seat.

The digital report card has become the pivot for the BJP leaders, who have ensured that it went viral on social media in a bid to blunt the opposition’s strategy of a counter-narrative against the NDA’s ‘misrule’.

The RJD has spun its campaign around the seamy side of the state, which has often captured the national consciousness, such as an abnormally high-level of malnutrition and stunted growth among children in Bihar, widespread migration on the back of growing unemployment, lowest farm income etc .

KC Tyagi, general secretary, JD (U), said the development narrative was a welcome change and it showed how the voters’ growing aspirations made political parties change their electoral tactics.

“The opposition’s bid to raise the development issue is an admission about the consistent good governance delivered by CM Kumar since 2005,” said the veteran JD9U) leader.

RJD’s Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav, who has been projected as the CM’s face by the GA, has been keeping up with the attack on the NDA.

He claimed to have pulled the “façade of good governance” to let the voters know about the ground realities and compelled CM Kumar to fall back on the blast from the past.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who has been cooling his heels in a Ranchi jail following his indictment in multiple fodder scam cases, has been active on social media with his signature tweets.

Political analyst Ajay Jha said that the development jingles and adaptations of Bollywood numbers were a tried and tested electoral strategy.

However, this time around, the trend is more pronounced because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to constraints in campaigning and outreach programmes.

“No matter whichever way one looks at it, this is a welcome sign. Public issues have come under sharper focus. However, the larger issue is whether this can be sustained and will not get lost in inane political rhetoric, as the campaign gains steam. Truth be told, change has powered Bihar during Kumar’s rule, but grinding poverty and migration are still a growing cause for concern,” he added.

Bihar’s 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will go to polls on October 28, November 3 and 7. The campaigning has started gathering momentum amid a litmus test for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold the polls because of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The election results will be declared on November 10.

