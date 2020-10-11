Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP names 46 candidates for second phase. Full list here

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 19:06 IST

Hours after the BJP chief JP Nadda kicked off the party’s Bihar poll campaign on Sunday, the party released a list of 46 candidates who will contest from constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the assembly elections on November 3.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s former minister Renu Devi and state minister Nand Kishore Yadav were among the big names that featured on the list.

In the second phase of assembly polls on Bihar, voting will be conducted across 94 constituencies. The first and third phase of election to the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held on October 28 and November 7 followed by the result on November 10.

Here is the full list of BJP candidates who will fight in phase 2 of Bihar polls:

1. Narayan Prasad - Nautan

2. Umakant Singh - Chanpatia

3. Renu Devi - Bettiah

4. Krishnandan Paswan - Harsidhi

5. Sunil Mani Tripathi - Govindganj

6. Sachindra Prasad Singh - Kalyanpur

7. Shyambabu Prasad Yadav - Pipra

8. Rana Randhir Singh - Madhuban

9. Mithilesh Kumar- Sitamarhi

10. Ram Prit Paswan - Rajnagar

11. Nitish Mishra - Jhanjharpur

12. Arun Kumar Singh- Baruraj

13. Ashok Kumar Singh - Paroo

14. Mithilesh Tiwari - Baikunthpur

15. Ram Pravesh Rai- Barauli

16. Subhash Singh Gopalganj

17. Om Prakash Yadav- Siwan

18. Ramayan Manjhi - Darauli

19. Karanjeet Singh- Daraundha

20. Deveshkant Singh - Goriyakothi

21. Janak Singh - Taraiya

22. CN Gupta - Chapra

23. Gyanchand Manjhi - Garkha

24. Krishna Kumar - Mantoo Amnour

25. Vinay Kumar Singh - Sonepur

26. Awdhesh Singh Hajipur

27. Sanjay Kumar Singh- Lalganj

28. Satish Kumar Yadav- Raghopur

29. Sheel Kumar Roy- Ujiarpur

30. Rajesh Singh- Mohiuddinnagar

31. Virendra Paswan- Rosera

32. Surendra Mehta- Bachhwara

33. Kundan Singh- Begusarai

34. Ramshankar Paswan- Bakhri

35. Kumar Shailendra- Bihpur

36. Lallan Kumar Paswan- Pirpainti

37. Rohit Pandey- Bhagalpur

38. Sunil Kumar- Bihar Sharif

39. Ranvijay Singh- Bakhtiarpur

40. Sanjeev Chaurasiya- Digha

41. Nitin Nabin- Bankipur

42. Arun Kumar Sinha- Kumhrar

43. Nand Kishore Yadav- Patna Sahib

44. Satyendra Singh- Fatuha

45. Asha Sinha - Danapur

46. Nikhil Anand- Maner