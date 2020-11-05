e-paper
bihar election 2020
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Narkatiaganj to witness a battle between two family members

Other top contenders in the 2020 election are Naushad Ahmad from the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Manjeet Kumar Varma of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:59 IST
Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar has already witnessed voting in the first and second phase and is looking towards voting in the final phase on Saturday.
Narkatiganj is another constituency among the total 78 in the third and final phase of the assembly election in Bihar. Voting for the third phase will take place on November 7.

The constituency apart from seeing a direct battle between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this year, is also seeing a battle between the Varma family- which has sitting MLA Vinay Varma from the Congress and his cousin’s wife Rashmi Varma from the BJP. Rashmi had contested as an independent candidate in the 2015 election.

Other top contenders in 2020 are Naushad Ahmad from the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Manjeet Kumar Varma from the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

Narkatiaganj is not a strong hold of any party.

According to the 2011 census, the constituency has a population of 4,06,968 out of which 87.84% is rural and 12.16% belongs to the urban section.

The electorate strength of the constituency in 2020 is at 2,65,396 which includes 1,41,776 men, 1,23,604 women and 16 people from the third gender.

Vinay Varma won the election in 2015 after defeating BJP’s Renu Devi by a margin of 16,061 votes. Varma secured 57,212 votes and a vote share of 37.25 per cent while the BJP got 41,151 votes and 26.80 per cent as vote share.

Although in the 2014 bye-election, BJP’s Devi triumphed over the Congress by a margin of nearly 15,800 votes.

Bihar has already witnessed voting in the first and second phase and is looking towards voting in the final phase on Saturday. Results of all three phases which will decide which political party would rule the state for the next five years will be out on November 10.

tags
