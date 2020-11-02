e-paper
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar assembly election 2020: As the campaigning for the second phase of elections ended on Sunday, Yadav addressed 12 rallies and held the Union and state government responsible for failing to address unemployment, migration and poverty.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 12:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tejashwi Yadav renewed his attack on the NDA government in Bihar.
Tejashwi Yadav renewed his attack on the NDA government in Bihar. (ANI Photo )
         

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday reiterated that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was unable to govern the state and urged the people to give the Opposition’s Grand Alliance a chance in the Bihar assembly elections that are underway. The Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate promised that if voted to power, they would do what the Janata Dal(United) president couldn’t in the past 15 years.

“Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar... We’re asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what CM couldn’t achieve in 15 years,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He alleged that in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s reign, there are only 77 policemen per lakh population in the state and added that job vacancies have not been filled. The RJD, meanwhile, has promised to employ one million people if it comes to power.

As the campaigning for the second phase of elections ended on Sunday, Yadav addressed 12 rallies and held the Union and state government responsible for failing to address unemployment, migration and poverty. “We are coming to power and provide jobs to one million youths. The Nitish Kumar government has failed to address joblessness in the state and also silent on the price rise and inflation. Both the central and state government led by NDA have failed to fulfil their promises,” he said at rallies in Mahua and Bakhtiarpur.

The GA has promised to repeal the new farm laws recently enacted by the Centre. During the release of the manifesto — titled ‘Badlav Ka Sankalp’ (commitment to change) — Yadav assured people that the alliance will stand by its commitments. Yadav added that they were not leaders who conveniently forget their promises, a reminder that the state has still not been accorded a special status -- a demand echoed for years by political parties in Bihar.

Elections in Bihar are being conducted in three phases. While people across 71 constituencies voted on October 28, those from 94 constituencies will cast their ballot November 3 and the rest on November 7. Results of the polls on the 243-seat assembly will be declared on November 10.

