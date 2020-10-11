e-paper
PM Modi, Nitish Kumar changed political course in Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda at election rally in Gaya

PM Modi, Nitish Kumar changed political course in Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda at election rally in Gaya

The BJP leader was addressing an election rally in Gaya. This was the first public meeting by a senior BJP leader in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 11, 2020 16:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda(Screengrab)
         

In his first address during the election campaign in poll-bound Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar have changed the policial course of the state.

Applauding Modi for bringing in progressive change in sectors such as health & welfare, farming and education, Nadda said, “Modi hai toh mumkeen hai, Nitish (Kumar) hai toh pradesh aage badhega. (Modi makes it possible and Nitish’s leadership will take the state forward).”

“Leadership of India is secured in hands of PM Modi,” he said.

Nadda also hailed Bihar chief minister for the combat strategy used against coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. “Chief minister Nitish Kumar took care of people during Covid-19 crisis. His government also provided financial assistance to those outside Bihar,” the BJP leader said at Gaya rally. Nadda also assured people of Bihar that NDA will form the government in state with Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

During his address, the BJP chief took a shot at Congress and blamed the party of doing caste and religion based politics in the state.

“Congress used to do politics on the basis of caste and religion. But Modi ji brought change. He said ‘Go to people with report card of your work, show them the work that has been done’. In the last five years, Modi government has done a lot of work in the fields of education, skill development, farmers’ welfare and health,” Nadda added.

The BJP leader was addressing an election rally in Gaya. This was the first public meeting by a senior BJP leader in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Accompanied by Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, Nadda first visited Patna’s Mahavir temple upon his arrival to seek blessings and offer prayer ahead of assembly election.

BJP leader JP Nadda and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi offer prayers at Patna’s Mahavir Temple on Sunday. ( Photo: ANI )

Nadda also visited JP Awaas in Patna to mark the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan and paid a floral tribute at his statue. “It is a great honour for me to get an opportunity to visit the residence of great leader JP Narayan. When I was in college, JP Andolan was going on. His call for a complete revolution to protect democracy during the emergency period in 1975 heralded a new era,” Nadda told ANI.

“He (JP Narayan) devoted his entire life to the welfare of villages and farmers. His contribution to nation-building will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen,” he added.

Nadda visits JP Awaas in Patna ( Photo: ANI )

Later in the day, Nadda will address a meeting of BJP leaders and party workers in Patna, which will be attended by district presidents, senior party leaders, MPs and assembly election candidates.

The first phase of the three-phase assembly election in Bihar will be held on October 28 and the votes will be counted on November 10.

PM Modi, Nitish Kumar changed Bihar's political course, says BJP's JP Nadda
