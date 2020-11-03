Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Democracy rejects dynastic rule,’ says PM as he ends campaign

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up the campaign for the third and final phase of the ongoing Bihar polls, which are slated to be held on November 7 (Saturday), on Tuesday.

He once again targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, who are part of the Grand Alliance (GA), or the mahagathbandhan, which also includes the Left parties, during the campaign and also tried to woo the women voters by thanking them for their continued support to him.

“Women are determined to vote for Modi,” while praising their presence in long queues at polling stations in Bihar on Tuesday during the second phase of the voting, despite the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“Modi wins due to the support of women. I am working as their pradhan sewak. I am the recipient of their blessings. That is why the son from a poor family has risen to become the country’s PM,” he said.

The PM addressed a clutch of public rallies across 37 assembly segments, which go to polls on November 7. His rallies were spread across seven districts, including four and three in Seemanchal and Kosi regions, respectively. Altogether 78 of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will vote on Saturday and the election results will be declared on November 10.

He asserted that trends of the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, which was held on October 28, and the second one that was in progress on Tuesday suggested that voters had rejected “double yuvraj”. The coinage refers to Congress’s former president Rahul Gandhi and the RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is the GA’s chief ministerial face.

“In Bihar, rangbaazi (rowdyism) and rangdari (extortion) are on the wane and vikas (development) and kanoon ka raaj (rule of law) is on an upswing. Parivarvad (dynasty rule) is being defeated by jantantra (democracy),” he asserted.

“The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to form the government once again in Bihar. It is all clear that Nitish babu (the incumbent CM) will continue to retain his hold on power,” he said.

He trained his guns on the Congress, and accused the rival party of trying to mislead the voters with empty rhetoric about eradication of poverty, farm loan waiver and one rank, one pension (OROP) for retired servicemen.

“This is the reason because of which the Congress is reduced to less than 100 lawmakers in both Houses of Parliament. In states such as Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar, it has been relegated to the third, fourth or fifth position and are piggybacking on other parties for its survival,” he added.

He continued to pile on the RJD-Congress combine, which has emerged as the primary challenger to the ruling NDA government, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United).

“Bihar’s public are determined to defeat those who had ushered in a jungle raaj, those who enriched their families and looted the state,” he said.

He announced that the ongoing polls are against dynasty politics and urged the public to vote against those candidates that seek to perpetuate the social evil.

“In Bihar, democracy is winning and family politics is losing. Brawn power is losing and development is winning. Scams have been vanquished and the public’s interests reign supreme,” he added.

“Some people don’t want to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ or ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ All of them have come together and are seeking votes from the people of Bihar. There’s a need to give a befitting reply to such people,” PM Modi said at Saharsa.

He said that during the last decade, the effect of jungle raaj was countered and the new decade would be to realise the aspirations of the people in Bihar.

He reminded the youth of the struggle of their parents and grandparents against jungle raaj and cautioned them against those inimical forces. “Their fight must not go waste” he cautioned the youth voters.

He reminded the public about the pre-NDA rule in Bihar.

“At that time, the people, who used to indulge in jungle raaj, used to capture booths. However, the situation changed because of the NDA government, which allowed the people to vote fearlessly and a right to choose their own government,” he said,

He enumerated the NDA government’s development agenda for the state.

“We have electrified each and every household. Now, we are committed to provide round the clock power supply along with piped gas, pucca houses for all,” he said.

“Our priorities are to expand the airport in Purnia, lay gas pipelines, construct more engineering and medical colleges and create a network of roads,” he said.

He promised a double-digit growth during the NDA rule while urging the public to vote for the alliance in Bihar .

“In an atma nirbhar (self-reliant) Bihar, people will get opportunities,” he said and cited the cultivation of maize, banana, pineapple and jute which could help them realise their goals.

“In atma nirbhar Bihar, a hub for information technology (IT), new milk processing units, boost to local entrepreneurs, building of a software park, and several other initiatives will be undertaken,” he said.

He rooted for the “‘vocal for local” cause and urged the public to make goods during festivals, which would not only help the nation but also give joy to the poor families.

He singled out Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for lavish praise.

“Nitish babu is dedicated to the development of Bihar and never yielded to those inimical forces, who acted as stumbling blocks,” he said.

“The NDA is committed to the development of Bihar,” he added, and cautioned the public against those trying to siphon off funds that were earmarked for the state’s welfare.

“The NDA has fulfilled all the poll promises in Bihar. Now, 1.1 million households have access to clean drinking water and nearly Rs 1 trillion has been directly transferred to 7.5 million farmers’ accounts.”

He exuded confidence that the expansion of Purnia airport would strengthen connectivity between the Kosi and the Seemanchal regions.

He signed off by expressing solidarity with the local people, whose long-cherished dream was realised following the construction of the Kosi Mahasetu.

“The mega bridge will save people’s time and money and it has unified all three regions of the state such as Mithilanchal and Kosi and Seemanchal. The Congress never took care of the people’s needs and forced them to live in a deplorable condition,” he added.