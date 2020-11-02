Bihar Assembly Election 2020: RJD’s Bhai Virendra and BJP’s Nikhil Anand to clash in Maner

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:18 IST

Maner is an assembly constituency in Patna district and falls under the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Maner was won by Bhai Virendra of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with Shrikant Nirala of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) placed second. Bhai Virendra defeated Nirala by a margin of 22,828 votes.

In the 2010 assembly elections, too, Bhai Virendra had contested on RJD’s ticket and won the seat.

The constituency comprises areas of Shri Chandpur, Anandpur, Makhdoompur, Kateshwar, Neora, Sikandarpur, Bela, Parev, Painal, Daulatpur, Smri, Sadisopur, Mushepura, Kanchanpur, Kharagpur, Shri Rampur, Amhara, Bihta, Raghopur, Dayalpur, Bishnupura, Daulatpur and Purushottampur Painathi Gram Panchayats of Bihta community development block and Maner community development block.

A total of 1,463 candidates are in the electoral race in the second phase of polling.

Located about 30 km west of the state capital Patna, Maner is mainly known for monuments such as tombs of Sufi seer Makhdoom Yahya Maneri and of Makhdoom Shah Daulat, known as Badi Dargaah and Chhoti Dargaah, respectively.

While Bhai Virendra is contesting this year’s elections on the RJD’s ticket, the BJP has fielded Nikhil Anand.

Bihar is witnessing election for its 243 seats in three phases. All the political parties have campaigned extensively, covering the length and breadth of the state to woo the electorate.

While the RJD has chosen to join Congress and Left parties, the ruling JD(U) has joined the BJP and is fighting the election as part of the NDA.

The LJP, meanwhile, is contesting alone and has fielded its candidate on 137 of the 243 seats. Party chief Chirag Paswan has been targeting chief minister Nitish Kumar in the run-up to elections, but has interestingly not lashed out against the BJP.