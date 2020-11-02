e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: RJD’s Bhai Virendra and BJP’s Nikhil Anand to clash in Maner

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: RJD’s Bhai Virendra and BJP’s Nikhil Anand to clash in Maner

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Maner was won by Bhai Virendra of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with Shrikant Nirala of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) placed second. Bhai Virendra defeated Nirala by a margin of 22,828 votes.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personal carrying VVPATs and EVMs leave for polling booths from a distribution centre ahead of the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, in Patna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Security personal carrying VVPATs and EVMs leave for polling booths from a distribution centre ahead of the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, in Patna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.(PTI)
         

Maner is an assembly constituency in Patna district and falls under the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Maner was won by Bhai Virendra of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with Shrikant Nirala of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) placed second. Bhai Virendra defeated Nirala by a margin of 22,828 votes.

In the 2010 assembly elections, too, Bhai Virendra had contested on RJD’s ticket and won the seat.

The constituency comprises areas of Shri Chandpur, Anandpur, Makhdoompur, Kateshwar, Neora, Sikandarpur, Bela, Parev, Painal, Daulatpur, Smri, Sadisopur, Mushepura, Kanchanpur, Kharagpur, Shri Rampur, Amhara, Bihta, Raghopur, Dayalpur, Bishnupura, Daulatpur and Purushottampur Painathi Gram Panchayats of Bihta community development block and Maner community development block.

A total of 1,463 candidates are in the electoral race in the second phase of polling.

Located about 30 km west of the state capital Patna, Maner is mainly known for monuments such as tombs of Sufi seer Makhdoom Yahya Maneri and of Makhdoom Shah Daulat, known as Badi Dargaah and Chhoti Dargaah, respectively.

While Bhai Virendra is contesting this year’s elections on the RJD’s ticket, the BJP has fielded Nikhil Anand.

Bihar is witnessing election for its 243 seats in three phases. All the political parties have campaigned extensively, covering the length and breadth of the state to woo the electorate.

While the RJD has chosen to join Congress and Left parties, the ruling JD(U) has joined the BJP and is fighting the election as part of the NDA.

The LJP, meanwhile, is contesting alone and has fielded its candidate on 137 of the 243 seats. Party chief Chirag Paswan has been targeting chief minister Nitish Kumar in the run-up to elections, but has interestingly not lashed out against the BJP.

tags
top news
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In