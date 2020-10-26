Valmiki Nagar: The lone parliamentary seat going to by-polls in Bihar

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:17 IST

Along with the Bihar assembly elections, polling will also be conducted in the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency of the eastern after the death of sitting member of Parliament and Janata Dal(United) leader Baidyanath Prasad Mahto earlier this year. Voting in the six assembly segments of Valmiki Nagar parliamentary constituency will be going to polls on November 7 during the third phase of Bihar assembly elections.

The Election Commission announced a by-poll in the state’s Lok Sabha constituency on October 13. Votes will be counted on November 10.

Here’s a look at the largely-rural Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency :

1. By-polls in the unreserved constituency of Valmiki Nagar were necessitated following the death of Baidyanath Prasad Mahto in February this year.

2. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mahto had won the seat as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee on a JD(U) ticket after defeating the Congress candidate from the Grand Alliance, Shashwat Kedar Pandey, by a huge margin of more than 354,000 votes; securing 58% of the votes.

3. Mahto had won the seat for his party in 2009 as well as 2019 general elections; losing the seat in 2014 to Satish Chandra Dubey.

4. The JD(U) has fielded Baidyanath Mahto’s son Sunil Kumar this year.

5. Kumar has been considered the political heir to late Mahto as the other sons of Mahto, Ramakant Prasad and Manoj Kumar, are businessmen and it is only Kumar who has been in politics. Initially, speculations were rife about former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey, the newly inducted member of JD(U), getting a ticket from the seat.

6. The Congress has fielded Pravesh Kumar Mishra as its candidate of the Grand Alliance. Shashwat Kedar Pandey, who was the party’s candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been campaigning on the seat but the party did not give him ticket for the elections. Shashwat Kedar Pandey is the son of former Congress MP Manoj Pandey and the grandson of former Bihar chief minister Kedar Pandey.

7. The constituency, which is located in the West Champaran district of Bihar, has six assembly seats: Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya and Sikta.

8. The voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 61.97 per cent.