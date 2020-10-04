Bihar assembly election: 5 ministers have little margin of error this time

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 13:14 IST

Five ministers in Nitish Kumar government would hope for a better show in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls when they seek re-election after having won by a wafer-thin margin in 2015 polls. They will pin their expectations on the poll arithmetic of a JD(U)-BJP alliance delivering a resounding verdict in their favour.

The most prominent face among them is BJP’s Nand Kishore Yadav, MLA from Patna Sahib and road construction minister. In 2015, he had won by 2,792 votes against his nearest rival, Santosh Mehta of RJD. Yadav will now be seeking the sixth term as an MLA.

In the 2010 elections, when JD (U) was part of the NDA, Yadav had won comfortably by a margin of 65,337 votes.

Jai Kumar Singh, sitting Janata Dal (United) MLA from Dinara in Rohtas and the incumbent science and technology minister, had by a margin of 2,691 votes against Rajendra Prasad Singh of BSP in 2015. The two-term MLA, if allotted a ticket, would this time be facing the combined might of Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP and the BSP, which have tied up.

The BSP has decent strength in the districts of Bihar bordering Uttar Pradesh.

In 2010, Jai Kumar had defeated Sita Sundari Devi of RJD by a comfortable margin of 16,610 votes.

Brij Kishore Bind of BJP, who is the minister for mines and geology, had won Chainpur seat in Rohtas against Mohammad Zama Khan of BSP by a thin margin of 671 votes in 2015 compared to a comfortable victory margin of 13,580 votes against BSP’s Dr Ajay Alok, registered in 2010 polls.

Minority welfare minister Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed, who is the JD (U) MLA from Sikta in West Champaran, had won by 2,835 votes in 2015 against Dilip Varma of the BJP.

In 2010, Varma, who fought as an independent candidate, had defeated Ahmed by 8,779 votes.

Tourism minister Krishna Kumar Rishi, who is the BJP MLA from Banmankhi in Purnia, a reserved constituency, had defeated his nearest rival Sanjiv Kumar Paswan of RJD by 708 votes in 2015. In 2010, he had a cakewalk, defeating Dharmlal Rishi of RJD by a margin of 44,890 votes.