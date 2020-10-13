Bihar assembly elections 2020: Shiv Sena to contest 40-50 seats in Bihar polls, no alliance talks yet, says Sanjay Raut

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:27 IST

The Shiv Sena will contest close to 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections slated for late October and November this year, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

When asked if Sena will tie up with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its partner in Maharashtra, Raut clarified that the party will fight from 40-50 seats but no seat-sharing deal has been finalised, according to news agency ANI.

Raut said he will be visiting Patna next week, and added that several local parties including Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP) have reached out to Sena for a tie-up.

The JAP has already forged an alliance with three parties - Azad Samaj Party of Chandrashekhar Azad, the Social Democratic Party of MK Faizi and Bahujan Mukti Party - for the upcoming polls. Yadav, has also contacted the Congress leadership to facilitate his party’s entry into the Grand Alliance (GA), which will take on the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In the run-up to Bihar elections, Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is among Sena’s star campaigners, is likely to hold virtual rallies along with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut, Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi are among other star campaigners who will lead poll rallies in Bihar. Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant, Krupal Tumane and Vinayak Raut along with former MP Chandrakant Khaire, and state ministers Subhash Desai, Gulabrao Patil are on the list.

The state goes to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.