Bihar assembly elections, 65 by-polls due in states to be held at same time: ECI

“Announcement of the schedule of Bihar Assembly Elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at an appropriate time,” the ECI said.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 04, 2020 15:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Election officials demonstrates the function of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections at S.K. Memorial hall in Patna.
Election officials demonstrates the function of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections at S.K. Memorial hall in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

All 65 bye-elections due in various states and the Bihar assembly elections will be held around the same time, a press release issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday read.

Also read: Yashwant Sinha’s UDA, Kejriwal’s AAP to add zing to Bihar assembly polls

ECI reviewed the suggestions made by chief electoral officers of states concerned that bye-elections be deferred in view of the coronavirus pandemic and various other reasons such as heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions in several places.

“Considering that Bihar assembly elections are also due and required to be completed before 29th November 2020, Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time,” the press release read.

Also read: For Bihar elections, BJP maps its digital outreach in state

Holding these elections around the same time would mean a relative ease of movement of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other forces responsible for maintaining law and order during elections.

“Announcement of the schedule of Bihar assembly elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at an appropriate time,” the ECI said.

