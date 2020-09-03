e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / For Bihar elections, BJP maps its digital outreach in state

For Bihar elections, BJP maps its digital outreach in state

BJP has started monitoring the reach of its digital messaging to ensure targeted communication in the poll-bound state where elections are due October-November

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:59 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Digital campaigns will play a key role, as rallies and large gatherings will be out of bounds this time around because of the raging coronavirus outbreak
Digital campaigns will play a key role, as rallies and large gatherings will be out of bounds this time around because of the raging coronavirus outbreak(AFP photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is relying on technology to buttress its outreach ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, which is slated to be held on schedule in October-November, has started monitoring the reach of its digital messaging to ensure targeted communication in the poll-bound state.

Also read: The centrality of Bihar elections

Digital campaigns will play a key role, as rallies and large gatherings will be out of bounds this time around because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

According to a functionary aware of the details, the BJP has flagged the need to monitor digital reach to its state leaders. They have been asked to gear up for door-to-door campaigning without flouting the precautionary measures that have been enforced following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest additions to its digital warfare strategy, which includes heavy reliance on social media platforms to convey the party’s message, are user-friendly applications (apps) that can be downloaded on android smart phones.

One such app, Kamal Konnect, which was launched in July, was downloaded over 50,000 times between July 5 and August 28. It shows an average user interaction in terms of likes and shares in the range of 1,500 per post, said a person aware of the details.

The app aggregates photographs and videos put out on various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Youtube and allows users to access these without having to visit individual sites. All the posts on the app are stored for a 48-hour period following which fresh content is uploaded.

The purpose of the app is to ensure that there is targeted delivery of the achievements of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, said the functionary quoted above.

Over 70% of the content includes a comparison between the NDA rule and that of the opposition. Data on per capita income, which has increased six times over the last six years, and statistics on improvement in education and healthcare facilities are the other issues that the app flags with unflinching regularity.

The BJP is also banking on its block-level offices to relay campaign-related messaging through group meetings and the use of mobile vans. With restrictions imposed on physical canvassing and massive rallies, the party has also urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to relax the rules for the use of mobile vans, loud speakers and radio spots for campaigning amid the contagion.

BJP president JP Nadda last week directed Members of Parliament (MPs) and party colleagues to ensure that they visit at least two panchayats a day and organise a virtual rally daily.

tags
top news
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
India conducts over a million tests on three consecutive days
India conducts over a million tests on three consecutive days
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Sushant’s father in his statement: ‘Feel suicide might be out of dejection’
Sushant’s father in his statement: ‘Feel suicide might be out of dejection’
Who comes close to Kohli: Akhtar dismisses criticism for praising Ind stars
Who comes close to Kohli: Akhtar dismisses criticism for praising Ind stars
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In