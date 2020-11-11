e-paper
bihar election 2020
Bihar Election 2020: Over 80% of LJP contestants to lose deposits

Bihar Election 2020: Over 80% of LJP contestants to lose deposits

The LJP won only one out of 137 seats it contested in the 243-member Bihar assembly. It managed to get a crucial chunk of the NDA votes and impacted 29 out of the 58 constituencies

bihar-election Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:35 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan.
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan.(HT File)
         

Over 80% of the candidates fielded by the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which broke away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to contest the Bihar polls alone, are set to lose their election security deposits.

Under the Representation of People Act, general category candidates are required to make a security deposit of Rs 10,000 and those from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Rs 5,000. Candidates lose the deposits if they fail to secure one-sixth, or 16.6%, of valid votes polled in a constituency.

Only 24 LJP candidates managed to poll enough votes to save their deposits. They include Mrinal Shekhar, who polled 24.59% votes, and the party’s sole winner, Rai Kumar Singh (29.64%). Pradeep Kumar Das managed to secure the highest vote share in Kasba (31.94%). Manoj Kumar Nishad got the lowest vote share (0.5%). He bagged barely 919 votes.

Also Read: Full coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020

The LJP won only one out of 137 seats it contested in the 243-member Bihar assembly. It managed to get a crucial chunk of the NDA votes and impacted 29 out of the 58 constituencies, where the JD(U) candidates finished second. In most of these assembly constituencies, the LJP managed to secure a nearly 10% vote share.

In Dinara, where the LJP fielded former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) loyalist Rajendra Singh, who had been a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker for nearly 37 years, the JD (U) vote share was reduced to 16% votes. The RJD won the seat with 34.97% votes. The LJP managed to secure 30.13% votes.

Former BJP legislators Usha Vidyarthi and Rameshwar Chaurasiya, who contested on LJP tickets, managed to secure a little over 10% of the vote share.

Other former BJP leader Ravindra Yadav managed only 6% of votes in Jhajha. Shekhar managed 24.59% of the vote but failed to trounce Jayant Raj of the JD (U).

