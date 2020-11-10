Bihar Election Result 2020: Counting updates for Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur, Atri

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:15 IST

The counting of votes for the 243-member Bihar assembly polls began on Tuesday across the state. People voted to elect their representatives for the six assembly seats of Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur, Atri on October 28.

Bihar Results Live: Counting begins, Section 144 imposed around centres

Follow the updates given below to know the latest position of parties in the six assembly seats of Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur, Atri:

--Arwal assembly election 2020 result updates

--Kurtha assembly election 2020 result updates

--Jehanabad assembly election 2020 result updates

--Ghosi assembly election 2020 result updates

--Makhdumpur assembly election 2020 result updates

--Atri assembly election 2020 result updates

What happened in 2015 Bihar assembly election for these seats:

Arwal

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Ravindra Singh won the election by upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party’s Chitranjan Kumar by a margin of 17,810 votes.

Kurtha

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Janata Dal (United)’s Satyadeo Singh won the election by defeating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Ashok Kumar Verma by a margin of 14,119 votes.

Jehanabad

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Mundrika Singh Yadav comfortably won the election defeating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Praveen Kumar by a huge margin of 30,321 votes.

Ghosi

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Janata Dal (United)’s Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma won the election by upstaging Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)’s Rahul Kumar by a margin of 21,625 votes.

Atri

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Kunti Devi won the election upstaging Lok Jan Shakti Party’s Arvind Kumar Singh by a margin of 13,817 votes.

The assembly elections in Bihar were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. This is the first election conducted in the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak.