Congress announces Bihar poll panels amid protests over candidates’ list

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:47 IST

After announcing the list of its star campaigners, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday set up six different committees to steer the campaigning for the assembly elections in Bihar.

The committees, which were approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, would immediately start the campaigns for the candidates in the fray. The committees were notified by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

According to the notification, Randeep Singh Surjewala has been nominated as the chairman of election management and coordination committee. Mohan Prakash has been made the convener while party veterans like Meira Kumar, Subodh Kant Sahay, Nikhil Kumar, Tariq Anwar, Shatrughan Sinha, Shakeel Ahmad, Anil Sharma, Sanjay Nirupam and Kirti Azad have been named as members.

The committees were announced at a time when the office of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) have been witnessing vociferous protest against offering tickets to ‘tainted and incompetent’ leaders to contest the elections in the first phase of the polls on October 28.

On Sunday, a section of dissident leaders staged a protest at Sadaquat Ashram, seeking immediate action against AICC in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha and BPCC campaign committee chairman Akhilesh Prasad Singh on the charges of facilitating leaders with criminal antecedent and little exposure in the party to contest the elections at the expense of potentially winning candidates.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Party MLC Prem Chandra Mishra has been named as convener of the 14-member media coordination committee, being chaired by party senior Pawan Kheda. Subodh Kumar has been named the convener of the 14-member publicity committee, while Brijesh Kumar Munnan will function as convener of the public meeting and logistics committee. BPCC working president and MLA Ashok Kumar is among the 10-member office management committee for the elections.