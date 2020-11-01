‘Lantern raj vs LED bulb’: PM Modi takes on Opposition in Motihari rally

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 14:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government worked for the poor across the country as he addressed an election rally in Bihar. He also highlighted the steps taken by the JD(U)-led NDA government for the benefit of migrants and poor in the state during the coronavirus lockdown.

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Motihari - his third ahead of the second phase of voting in Bihar Assembly election on November 3. The prime minister will address one more rally today.

He also attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying they never cared for the poor and earned money through schemes meant for the poor.

“If they come back, jungle raj will be back in the state. They never cared for you, otherwise Bihar wouldn’t have been left behind in path to development,” said PM Modi. “They only care about hiding their benami property.”

“They think how can the lantern rule return, we think how can we light up your homes with LED bulbs. They only want the return of jungle raj,” PM Modi said.

“Jungle Raj made sure all the industries and sugar mills which were the hallmark of Bihar were shut down. In this election, Naxal sympathisers and those who talk about breaking the country into pieces have come together with those who seek to bring the jungle raj back in Bihar,” he added.

The prime minister then highlighted the atmanirbhar (self-reliant) scheme of the central government and talked about how it will help Bihar.

Polling will be held in 94 constituencies in Bihar in the second phase. Addressing a rally earlier in Samastipur and Chhapra, PM Modi attacked the Congress and other opposition parties, saying they only care about their families and not the people of Bihar.

He also highlighted the work done by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state, saying it is focussed developments, whereas the two ‘yuvrajs (princes)’ of opposition are only concerned about saving their seats (he referred to them as thrones). The reference was for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav.

The BJP is fighting the election in Bihar along with the ruling Janata Dal (United). The JD(U) had fought the last election in 2015 as part of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), but joined the NDA fold in 2017.

While Nitish Kumar is NDA’s chief ministerial face, the grand alliance has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate.

The elections are being held in Bihar in three phases. While the first phase was held on October 28, voting in other two phases will be held on November 3 and 7, respectively. The results will be announced on November 10.