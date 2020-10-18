e-paper
Nepal police seize 23-kg gold from house of BJP's Raxaul candidate's brother

Nepal police seize 23-kg gold from house of BJP’s Raxaul candidate’s brother

BJP’s Rauxal candidate Pramod Sinha alleged that the seizure of gold from his brother’s flat was part of a political vendetta against him but the opposition said there could be a strong possibility gold being smuggled to fund election campaigns in the state.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:42 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
The Nepal Police seized 23 kg of gold biscuits from an empty flat that a Customs clearing agent in Bihar’s Raxaul had rented in Birgunj.
The Nepal Police seized 23 kg of gold biscuits from an empty flat that a Customs clearing agent in Bihar’s Raxaul had rented in Birgunj.(Representative image/REUTERS)
         

The Nepal police seized 23 kg gold biscuits and some silver articles on Saturday from the flat of a Customs clearing agent who is the brother of Pramod Sinha, the BJP candidate from Bihar’s Raxaul Assembly constituency in East Champaran district.

The seizure was made in Nepal’s border town of Birgunj.

Ashok Sinha is a Customs clearing agent at Raxaul Customs check-post (Bihar) and is a resident of Haraiya locality of Raxaul town.

Ganga Pant, the police chief of Parsa district in Nepal, told reporters of Bihar that acting on a tip-off a police team conducted raid at a flat Ganesh Apartment in Birgunj that Ashok Sinha had rented and seized 23 kg gold biscuits and some silver articles that were concealed in a blue plastic bag. The flat was empty when the police raided it.

According to Niraj Kumar Sarraf, the chairman of Gold and Silver Entrepreneurs’ Association, Parsa, Nepal, the gold is pure and genuine. “The present market value of the confiscated gold is Rs. 180 million,” he said.

Pant said that police received information that Ashok Sinha was not in Nepal and had been at his hometown Bihar for the past few months.

Police said that no arrest has been made so far.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

“Further investigation is underway. Nepal police informed the Indian Embassy about the raid against Ashok Sinha and sought assistance for his arrest,” police added.

While Ashok Sinha could not be contacted, his brother Pramod Sinha alleged that the seizure was part of a political vendetta against him.

“Truth will prevail after investigations. It’s all political vendetta to try to tarnish my image during the election. My brother Ashok separated from me about 15-years-ago and he lives independently. Ashok sold his ancestral land to Power Grid Corporation and got crores of rupees. He might have used his money to purchase gold and silver,” he added.

As the news spread, opposition parties in poll-bound Bihar alleged that there could be a strong possibility gold being smuggled to fund election campaigns in the poll-bound state.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra alleged that the gold and silver articles allegedly belonged to the BJP leader. “The raids are linked to suspected movement of hawala in the ongoing poll season”, Birendra alleged.

