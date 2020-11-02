Will skip voting: Transgenders rue lack of facilities at polling booths

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:59 IST

A large number of transgenders living in Patna are unhappy with inadequate facilities for the community members at the polling stations and mulling to skip voting on November 3. As per the district administration, there are 137 transgender voters 94 assembly constituencies which will go to polls on November 3.

Several transgenders said that they would skip voting as no political party has included transgenders’ welfare in their manifesto nor polling booths have arrangement of third line for them.

Reshma Prasad, transgender activist and also member of National Council for Transgender Persons, said, “Not a single party has mentioned transgenders’ welfare in their manifesto. Apart from this, no awareness drive was conducted among transgenders. Election commission has also not given adequate facility to transgenders for casting their votes.”

She said, “10 years back, I was living with a male identity in the same colony. Now I wear saree. Standing in female queue may cause discomfort due to unfavourable public reaction. Who will take responsibility if anybody makes mockery or misbehave?”

Similar woes echoed 26-year-old dancer transwoman living in Danapur constituency. She said, “If there can be ‘pink booths’ for women voters and special arrangements for physically disabled voters, why can’t we get just a separate queue to stand in public? We often face humiliation while mixing in male or female queues.”

Another transwoman of Digha constituency said, “I would press NOTA as none of the political party has visited us nor any candidate has promised betterment of our community. If they are boycotting us, we will do the same.”

“Our struggle will continue until we get social acceptance at educational institutions and workplaces. Contesting political parties have not considered us for seeking vote, how can we expect they will stand for our community?”, said 28-year-old third gender who works in an NGO.

As per electoral rolls released by the Election Commission, there are altogether 2,344 transgender voters eligible to exercise their franchise in the Bihar Assembly election.

Prasad said, “There are around 40,000 transgenders in voting age across Bihar. However, many of them have voter’s ID card with male or female identity due to various reasons like lack of awareness or fear of social boycott ”.