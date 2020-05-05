100 Hours 100 Stars: Terence Lewis restructures work, Usha Uthup takes to knitting during lockdown

bollywood

Choreographer Terence Lewis has learnt to embrace the hardships of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak and says it’s the need of the hour to restructure life. He opened about dealing with lockdown during an interaction with RJ Glenn of Fever Digital as part of their new initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars.

He said, “False positivity is stupidity. The economy is hit in a massive way and its going to take up 2-3 years to put it back in its place. We were really doing well in many ways. Art industry has taken a big hit.”

Opening up about the need to restructure his work during Covid-19 pandemic , he said, “I had to stay massively down right away to make the changes. It was hard to let go… starting with my hair. I let go of the employees, the spaces I owned or rented out. We need to have a pragmatic approach, it’s time to curtail our expenses. Even work wise, we need to bring it down to essential people and the rest, unfortunately we have to let them go. Its difficult to gracefully let go of employees who have worked with you for so many years and give them some amount of remuneration. We need to restructure. We need to understand people will not have money to spend on dance.”

Terence stressed on the importance of meditation to deal with the chaos of life. He said he is restructuring his work and is overworked as all that he had put in place 20 years ago is not valid anymore.

Usha Uthup also interacted with RJ Zoha and said she treats everyday as a unique and normal day. She revealed how she is an early riser and gets ready by 6:30 am after her morning prayers to go to the club. “But now there is no club to go to so I walk around the dining table in the dining room,” she said.

Talking about her dealing with lockdown, the singer said, “Lockdown has been wonderful to me. The amount of work people are doing to keep us safe, I think we should take this as a huge luxury compared to them – who are suffering and what they are going through. I am a compulsive optimist and live life moment to moment and it works.”

She also said she has started knitting and is currently making a colourful piece for her granddaughter. She is also using her time to stitch dresses for her chauffer’s newborn daughter and read.

