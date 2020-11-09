13 years of Om Shanti Om: Farah Khan threw up every time Shah Rukh Khan took off his shirt for Dard-e-Disco

bollywood

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 12:22 IST

It has been 13 years since the time Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer Om Shanti Om and Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s Saawariya went head-to-head at the box office. The two films also marked the debuts of Deepika, Ranbir and Sonam.

The film saw Shah Rukh work on his physique and surprising fans with eight-pack abs. Along with Aamir’s Ghajini, Om Shanti Om can be credited for starting the fascination with just how fit the actor was looking on screen. SRK appeared shirtless in Dard-e-Disco, designed as the USP of the film.

While the whole country discussed his new look, Farah Khan had told Anupama Chopra in an interview how she had a strange reaction to Shah Rukh’s fab bod. Farah said she threw up every time Shah Rukh took off his shirt to shoot for Dard-e-Disco. The director had to explain to Shah Rukh that it didn’t have anything to do with him but she was constantly nauseous as she was in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

This revenge-cum-reincarnation film went on to become a blockbuster. Shreyas Talpade, who played Pappu Master in the film, also remembered how Shah Rukh delayed the call time of the film because he found it impossible to arrive early in the morning. “The first scene we had to shoot for was the scene where I tell Om ‘Tu hero banega’. We had been given a call time of 8.30 in the morning, and Shah Rukh got late. He came and apologised to everyone, even though we were technically nobody, for being 45 minutes late. Farah, too, said, ‘Kya Shah Rukh, teri khud ki production hai (you are the producer of the film) and you yourself are late?!” He politely said to us, ‘I am sorry, but you all please come by 10am tomorrow because I can’t come by 9 am.’ We all just cracked up!” Shreyas had revealed.