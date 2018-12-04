2.0 box office day 5: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film’s Hindi version earns Rs 111 cr in total
2.0 box office collection after five days of release is Rs 111 crore for the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film’s Hindi version. The film earned Rs 400 crore worldwide after four days of release.bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2018 11:09 IST
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s big budget film 2.0 continues to hold its ground even on the weekdays. 2.0’s producers claimed that the film has already made Rs 400 crores in gross worldwide collection in the first weekend, with its dubbed Hindi version earning Rs 111 crore in five days. 2.0’s Hindi version earned Rs 13. 75 crore on its first Monday, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.
The film is set to become Akshay’s highest earning film despite his wonderful box office record previously. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh too shared the box office figures of the film and tweeted, “#2Point0 cruises past ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]… Will emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”
#2Point0 cruises past ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]… Will emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2018
He also tweeted, “After packing an impressive total in its *extended* opening weekend, #2Point0 stays SUPER-STRONG on the crucial Mon… Collecting double digits on a working day [Mon] - without enhanced ticket rates - indicates it has stamina to perform well on weekdays. Note: HINDI version.”
After packing an impressive total in its *extended* opening weekend, #2Point0 stays SUPER-STRONG on the crucial Mon… Collecting double digits on a working day [Mon] - without enhanced ticket rates - indicates it has stamina to perform well on weekdays. Note: HINDI version.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2018
A day before, trade tracker Ramesh Bala had shared the worldwide figures of the film. He had tweeted, “#2Point0 4 Days WW BO: (Opening Weekend) Gross: #India - ₹ 298 Crs Overseas - ₹ 105 Crs Total - ₹ 403 Crs.”
2.0 had opened at a whopping Rs 64 crore (all languages) on a Thursday with 2.0 (Hindi) opening at Rs 20 crore nett. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers have already made deals worth Rs 370 crore in satellite rights, digital rights and more. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is made on an estimated budget of around Rs 550 crore. Rajinikanth has a double role in the film: Dr Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti while Akshay plays the antagonist and Amy Jackson is the female lead. The film has collected positive reviews for its solid 3D, great Atmos sound and special effects.
First Published: Dec 04, 2018 11:08 IST