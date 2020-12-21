2020 has been a year of disruption in the content landscape: Anushka Sharma

bollywood

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 22:40 IST

She didn’t have any release this year but still, 2020 turned out to be eventful for Anushka Sharma -- as a producer. The production house, Clean Slate Filmz that she helms, along with her brother, Karnesh Ssharma, backed two of the most talked-about projects of the year: web show Paatal Lok and web film Bulbbul.