2020 has been a year of disruption in the content landscape: Anushka Sharma

The actor, who backed Paatal Lok and Bulbbul as a producer, feels only the ‘clutter-breaking’ content has managed to stand out as audiences’ tastes are constantly evolving.

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 22:40 IST
Actor-producer Anushka Sharma is glad that with her 2020 projects, her production house “managed to stand out with our bold decisions, and give audiences two clutter-breaking shows.”
She didn’t have any release this year but still, 2020 turned out to be eventful for Anushka Sharma -- as a producer. The production house, Clean Slate Filmz that she helms, along with her brother, Karnesh Ssharma, backed two of the most talked-about projects of the year: web show Paatal Lok and web film Bulbbul.