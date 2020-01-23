‘83: Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna to present film’s Tamil and Telugu versions

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 19:02 IST

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios are collaborating with Reliance Entertainment. The studios will present the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively, of upcoming sports drama, ‘83.

Happy to be a part of ‘83, Kamal said, “I am extremely excited to present the Tamil Version of 83. It’s a matter of pride to promote the film that will recreate the moments of the iconic matches. Not just that, the victory of the Indian team demonstrates to every Indian that where there is a will, there is a way. What was considered impossible was made possible purely due to belief and conviction. And this holds true in all walks of life. It’s my pride to promote a film that stands testimony to such conviction and will. I am happy to bring to my people the story of the team of inspired men captained by Kapil Dev who fought against all odds and won India’s greatest sporting triumph.”

Kabir Khan with Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Kabir Khan with Kamal Haasan.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared, “Reliving the epic moment of winning the 83 World Cup which every Indian cherishes even today. We at @RKFI are delighted to present the film 83 in Tamil Nadu #Thisis83@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @ipritamofficial @vishinduri.”

Also read: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan what is the rent for a room in Mannat, gets humble response

Nagarjuna said, “83 is all about the great iconic win in 1983 that has made cricket a religion in India. It is a story that needs to be told and I am proud to present one of the most awaited films in India and the rest of the cricketing world.”

Director Kabir Khan says, “I welcome Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna as the presenters and feel privileged to have them be a part of promoting our film in the South”.

Ranveer Singh will play former cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film based on India’s victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Other actors who star in the film are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.

The film will be out on April 10 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more