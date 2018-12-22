Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar praise government’s decision to lower GST on movie tickets

Actors Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Anupam Kher and film director Karan Johar have praised the government’s decision to lower the GST on movie tickets. GST on movie tickets up to Rs 100 has been brought down to 12% and above Rs 100 has been brought down to 18% from 28%.

“Quick action and how! Within a few days of our meeting with hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the Government addressed our concern...GST for movie tickets to be reduced. A welcome move for the industry and audiences as well,” Akshay wrote in a tweet. “Heartfelt thank you to Honorable PM & the Govt of India for considering the request of the film industry for reduction in GST. If Indian cinema hopes to compete in the world market then we need the support of the Govt & Administration. This is a great 1st step in that direction,” Aamir wrote.

Heartfelt thank you to Honorable PM & the Govt of India for considering the request of the film industry for reduction in GST. If Indian cinema hopes to compete in the world market then we need the support of the Govt & Administration.

This is a great 1st step in that direction. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 22, 2018

Quick action and how! Within a few days of our meeting with hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the Government addressed our concern...GST for movie tickets to be reduced. A welcome move for the industry and audiences as well. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 22, 2018

Superb news for #IndianFilmIndustry. Cinema tickets upto Rs. 100 which were under 18% GST slab is brought down to 12% slab. Tickets above Rs. 100 were under the 28% slab. These tickets will now be under 18% slab. Thank you PM @narendramodi & officials for this great decision.🙏😊 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 22, 2018

Would like to thank our Prime Minister @narendramodi for the swift action on the GST rate on movie tickets....Great news at the year end! Thank you sir for your proactivity and support..... https://t.co/QEn303lBti — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 22, 2018

“Would like to thank our Prime Minister @narendramodi for the swift action on the GST rate on movie tickets....Great news at the year end! Thank you sir for your proactivity and support,” wrote Karan. “Superb news for #IndianFilmIndustry. Cinema tickets upto Rs. 100 which were under 18% GST slab is brought down to 12% slab. Tickets above Rs. 100 were under the 28% slab. These tickets will now be under 18% slab. Thank you PM @narendramodi & officials for this great decision,” wrote Anupam.

The GST council, headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley, agreed to lower the tax on over 20 goods including televisions, batteries and movie tickets.

A delegation of Bollywood producers and actors called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, who was on a one-day visit to Maharashtra, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to discuss the issues being faced by the Indian film industry. The team from the film fraternity gave an overview of the vast growth potential of the media and entertainment industry. They also pitched for lower and uniform rates of GST for the entertainment industry in India, a statement issued by PIB said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 18:17 IST