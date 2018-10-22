Aamir Khan back in Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul after Subhash Kapoor’s exit?

The MeToo movement in India has had a quite a convulsive effect. Many heads rolled as more and more big names were called out. One of those is director Subhash Kapoor, famous for his Jolly LLB series, who has a case of molestation and attempted rape, filed by actor Geetika Tyagi, against him.

The director, who was to helm Aamir Khan starrer Mogul, the biopic of music honcho T Series, has been dropped from the film. What possibly triggered the move was Aamir’s exit from the film in the aftermath of the #MeToo campaign.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Aamir is now back in the project. Quoting a source, the report said, “The script is close to Aamir and he wants to make the film. Bhushan and he have had a number of meetings since and decided to collaborate on Mogul again. The hunt is on for another director. They are also looking at finalising the cast so they can roll with the film, asap.”

(File) Aamir Khan said he and Kiran Rao believe in safe workplace while exiting Mogul. (AP)

As per the report, the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar, son of Gulshan Kumar, is looking for a new director.

In his defence, Subhash said he understands Aamir’s decision and he will work towards clearing his name in a court of law. Kapoor told PTI, “I understand and respect Aamir Khan’s and Kiran Rao’s decision. Since matter is sub judice, I intend to prove my innocence in the court of law.”

In April 2014, Tyagi had filed a complaint with Versova police station in Mumbai alleging that he tried to rape her two years ago. Following which, Kapoor was arrested and let out on bail after paying a sum of Rs 10,000.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 12:33 IST