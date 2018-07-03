Aamir Khan hosts dinner party; Varun Dhawan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sachin attend. See pics

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan hosted a dinner party at his residence and the bash was attended by Varun Dhawan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sachin Tendulkar, among others. The pictures from the party are online and we can see them enjoying. One of the attractions of the evening was the presence of magician Magic Singh.

Varun posted an Insta story where Magic can be seen making his little finger disappear as others at the party shriek out in excitement. Similarly Fatima too posted a video of him and an Insta story on his many tricks.

Sharing the video, Fatima wrote: “@magicsingh amazing!!!”

@magicsingh amazing!!! A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:39am PDT

In one of the pictures, Aamir is seen escorting Sachin and his wife Anjali to the car. Aamir’s daughter Ira too was present at the party.

Magic Singh and Varun Dhawan at Aamir Khan’s residence.

Of late, Aamir has been channeling his Thugs of Hindostan look and needless to say, he looked every bit handsome with long hair held in place with a hair band, handlebar moustache and a light beard. He wore a casual t-shirt with comfortable pajamas and slippers for the dinner.

Speaking about his role in Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir had earlier said in an interview to South China Morning Post: “Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There’s no message in that. I am playing a character who cannot be trusted at all – [so it’s the] very opposite of Dangal … He’s a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all – for money he can sell his mother out. He’s like that.”

