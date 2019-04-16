Aamir Khan is pleasantly surprised to see Rang De Basanti throwback pic with Made In Heaven star Arjun Mathur

Actor Aamir Khan has played many interesting characters in his career and playing Chandrasekhar Azad/DJ in Rang De Basanti (2006) will certainly go down as one of his best. Made In Heaven actor Arjun Mathur, who had worked as an Assistant Director (AD) on that film, shared a throwback picture from the shoot.

On Tuesday, Aamir reposted the picture and wrote along with it, “Hey Arjun, so wonderful to see you doing such great work. I really enjoyed Made in Heaven.” The actor also complimented Arjun’s work in the web series.

Earlier, Arjun had written a long note about how Rang De Basanti was his “fourth and last film as Assistant Director” and how he had felt honoured to be part of the film and watch Aamir act. He wrote: “Major #throwback - the year 2005. Standing-in on mark for the ‘present day D.J.’ next to #ChandrashekharAzad for one of the past/present #VFX transition shots required for the #climax in #RangDeBasanti. #RDB was my fourth and last film as an #AssistantDirector (and the end of utility jackets for me). What an honour to have been a part of this #rebellion, this #movement. Yes, it was much more than a film. And what a grand privilege to have gotten to observe the genius and work-ethic of @_aamirkhan on not one, but two entire feature-films, even before I had started acting professionally. There’s just so much I’ve gotten to imbibe from this man.. and in case you can’t tell from my longing gaze, I’m forever #grateful for it.”

In the picture, Aamir and Arjun, can be seen in one of the final scenes of Rang De Basanti. Aamir as Chandrasekhar Azad is injured and sitting in blood under a tree. Sitting next to him is an almost unrecognizable Arjun. He sports a pony tail and wears the AD utility jacket.

Made in Heaven, a web series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, was aired on Amazon Prime and was appreciated for taking a realistic look at the big fat Indian wedding. Aamir, whose last film Thugs of Hindostan sank at the box office, will soon start working on his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

