Aamir Khan looks uncomfortable as he gets mobbed by fans in Turkey, watch video

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:43 IST

Social distancing is not always a possibility when you are a movie star. Aamir Khan, who is currently in Turkey to shoot for his film Laal Singh Chaddha, got a lesson in that recently.

A video of Aamir’s interaction with his fans shows him almost getting mobbed. Aamir, seen in a white shirt and blue mask, could be seen looking visibly uncomfortable about the large crowd pushing against him. The gentleman that he is, he still indulged the fans in selfies and pictures.

Another video shows Aamir clicking pictures with a bunch of his female fans from Turkey. However, when he spotted a cute baby and his father at a distance, Aamir called them to meet him. Aamir--without any mask this time--held the baby in his arms and smiled for photos with the father and child.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan with Aamir. The film’s release has been shifted from its 2020 release to Christmas 2021. The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25 this year.

The production on the film is yet to finish. According to Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently focused on completing the movie. “We will still keep the Chirstmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir_khan @Viacom18Studios. All focus on film completion for now!” Andhare wrote on Twitter.

Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.

