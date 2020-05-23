Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan posts goofy picture with step brother Azad Rao Khan, calls him ‘quarantine buddy’

bollywood

Updated: May 23, 2020 13:43 IST

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been quarantining with her father and his wife Kiran Rao. on Saturday, she shared a picture from her playtime with her step brother Azad Rao Khan. Ira calls the eight-year-old her “quarantine buddy”.

Ira shared a mostly monochrome picture with Azad on Instagram and captioned it, “Quarantine buddy.” While the entire picture is black and white, Ira’s lips are a bright red. The star kid is seen with makeup and a cap, pouting for the camera whereas Azad has his hand on his mouth as if avoiding the lipstick filter.

Several of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower love on the new post. One called them, “Cool quarantine buddies.” Another commented, “Aww how cute.” One more fan wrote, “It looks like, he don’t like the lipstick.”

Ira celebrated her 22nd birthday this month. In December last year, she made her debut as a director with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea.

While Ira is daughter of Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta, Azad is the son of his second wife, Kiran.

Aamir along with Ira and Kiran Rao decked up for the digital premiere of his niece Zayn Marie Khan’s film Mrs Serial Killer. Zayn is the daughter of Aamir’s cousin Mansoor Khan. Ira even wrote a congratulatory note for her along with pictures of the family.

She wrote, “And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I’m so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we’ll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I’m sorry we weren’t physically with you. But I’m sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry #zanyforzayn #hottie #sisterlove #proud #tearsofjoy #celebrate #debut #zaynmariekhan.”

Also read: Malaika Arora takes fashion inspiration from Kareena Kapoor, switches to kaftans, gets reminded about one thing she hasn’t changed yet. See pics

Aamir and Kiran also participated in the iForIndia concert held last month. The couple said it was important in current times to extend support to the needy. “But most importantly, to not leave hope,” Aamir said, urging people to donate for the frontline workers. The duo then sang classics such as Aa Chalke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun and Jeena Isika Naam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more