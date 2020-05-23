e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora takes fashion inspiration from Kareena Kapoor, switches to kaftans, gets reminded about one thing she hasn’t changed yet. See pics

Malaika Arora takes fashion inspiration from Kareena Kapoor, switches to kaftans, gets reminded about one thing she hasn’t changed yet. See pics

Malaika Arora has spoken about switching to kaftans and blow dried hair, just like her friend Kareena Kapoor. Here’s how the latter reacted to it.

bollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 11:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Malaika Arora is following in Kareena Kapoor’s footsteps in the fashion department.
Malaika Arora is following in Kareena Kapoor’s footsteps in the fashion department.
         

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor are the thickest of friends, and are a part of a girl gang that also includes their sisters Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor. Malaika has now taken a leaf out of Kareena’s fashion book at home and ditched her summer dresses for kaftans. The yoga freak shared glimpses of her new ensemble on Instagram along with a message for her friend.

Malaika shared a selfie in a printed kaftan and a boomerang video to show her blow dried hair. She wrote, “Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials.”

Reacting to the post, Kareena wrote on her Instagram stories, “The only thing you haven't replaced is juice for wine.”

 

Here’s how Kareena Kapoor reacted to Malaika Arora’s post.
Here’s how Kareena Kapoor reacted to Malaika Arora’s post.

Malaika and Kareena often bond on video calls during lockdown. The group of friends was regularly spotted on outings before things came to a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic.

Kareena had recently shared a glimpse of her self-care routine at home amid lockdown. She shared a selfie with a green facepack on and captioned it, “Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks.” She called the three things her “summer essentials”.

Also read: Mira Rajput plays fashion police for Shahid Kapoor, complains about his habit of overloading pockets

Kareena, who made her Instagram debut this year, has been very candid with her posts on the picture sharing platform. Talking about her unadulterated posts, the actor had told Bombay Times in an interview, “I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.”

