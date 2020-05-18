e-paper
Kareena Kapoor devours cake baked by Karisma Kapoor, ‘grumpy’ Saif Ali Khan makes an appearance

Kareena Kapoor has been bingeing on chocolate cakes baked by her sister Karisma Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: May 18, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karisma Kapoor baked some cakes for Kareena Kapoor.
Actor Kareena Kapoor is feasting on sweet treats even during the lockdown, thanks to her sister Karisma Kapoor. On Monday, Kareena shared a couple of photos of a chocolate cake baked and sent to her by Karisma.

“Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in,” Kareena captioned her post. The first picture showed a slice of cake in focus while her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan is seen blurred in the background. The second picture showed two whole cakes sitting on her table.

 

Earlier last week, Karisma had baked some delicious looking chocolate cupcakes. “Cupcake anyone ? Made by me,” she had captioned her post.

Kareena has been sharing daily insights into her lockdown life with Saif and their son Taimur. She recently shared some photos of their latest artwork, created together. The 39-year-old star on Friday put out a picture of Saif holding a white piece of cloth with hand imprints. The artwork has been created by Kareena, Saif and Taimur. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.” Kareena’s friend Amrita Arora, in awe of the creative piece, left two heart emojis in the comment section.

 

View this post on Instagram

Cupcake anyone ? 🧁 Made by me😁😆

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Also read: When Karan Johar talked of ‘negativity’ on K3G sets as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol were distant with Hrithik Roshan

Kareena also gave a glimpse of her in-house skincare routine. Kareena shared a brief video clip on Instagram and revealed her ‘summer essentials.’ She shared a video to share her love for ‘Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks.’

