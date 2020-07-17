e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares intense workout video, nearly has an accident. Watch

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares intense workout video, nearly has an accident. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, has shared a new workout video, in which she nearly had an accident. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 15:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ira Khan works out on gymnastics rings.
Ira Khan works out on gymnastics rings.
         

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has shared a new workout video on Instagram. Ira recently moved into a new house, and has been sharing pictures from there on social media.

In the new post, Ira can be seen working out on gymnastic rings, and nearly having an accident. She captioned the post, “This is me in a gym. Squeals and all. Sorry about the super loud standing fans. @nupur_shikhare the only time I’ll ‘skin a cat.” The video shows Ira attempting a complicated move, and nearly slipping and falling. “That was so scary, I nearly fell,” she says at the end. In the second video, Ira does indeed slip off, but manages to regain her posture.

 

Ira’s trainer, David Poznic, recently shared a video of Aamir briefly crashing their session to say hello. David, who trained Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, asked if he wanted to join: “Do you want to do some push-ups, handstands and squats with Ira?” However, the actor just wanted to say hi. Ira said, “Next time, I will force him.”

Sharing the pictures of her new home, Ira wrote, “Look at my new home,” and added the hashtags, “#movingout, #myspace, #firsttime, #newbeginnings, #milestone, #cantwait, #lettheadultingbegin and #manvshouse.” Ira made her theatre directing debut with Medea. Sharing a poster of the play in December 2019, Aamir wrote: “Break a leg Ira. Proud of you. Love. a.” The play starred Yuvraj Singh’s wife actor Hazel Keech in the lead.

Also read: Aamir Khan crashes daughter Ira’s workout video, she promises to ‘force him’ to join next time. Watch

Talking about her interest in direction, Ira had told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Oli changes tack on quitting, asks who will replace me. It’s a ploy
PM Oli changes tack on quitting, asks who will replace me. It’s a ploy
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Should not become super spreader event’: Congress, RJD to EC on Bihar polls
‘Should not become super spreader event’: Congress, RJD to EC on Bihar polls
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Shape up or ship out, Bhubaneswar police commissioner’s sermon to city cops
Shape up or ship out, Bhubaneswar police commissioner’s sermon to city cops
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In