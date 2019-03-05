Aamir Khan shares an adorable picture with his pet dog, Imli. See it here

Unlike the younger Bollywood stars, Aamir Khan’s social media posts are usually about his projects or some social or political issues. It is quite rare for him to share personal moments on Twitter or Instagram and Tuesday was one such day - Aamir has shared a close-up picture in which he is posing with his pet dog, Imli.

Sharing the picture, Aamir tweeted, “Imli and me.” Aamir has dogs and cats in his house. His wife Kiran Rao is more fond of the dogs, while Aamir is inclined towards the cats. Imli, a terrier, however, seems to like Aamir.

Imli and me pic.twitter.com/1mMYsDKW5A — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 5, 2019

Speaking at the book launch last year, Aamir had said, “Peanuts, Choti, Imli… all the three dogs that I’ve had have been really loving to me. They were very unconditional, totally non-judgemental. But Kiran gets very irritated with me, because all the times that we’ve had dogs, and Imli has been the one that Kiran gives most attention to – Azad and Kiran give maximum attention to Imli – but Imli is always following me around! So Kiran feels this is really unfair.”

He continued, “I had two dogs, and now I have cats and a dog. Earlier, I had a boxer named Chhoti and another was a pariah dog named Peanuts. Now I have a Yorkshire terrier, and she is called Imli,” Aamir had said during the promotions of Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do, in which he voiced the film’s narrator - a dog named Pluto.

Aamir was recently seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

