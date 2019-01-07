Aamir Khan steps out for brunch with daughter Ira, says he is getting back in shape for next movie

Actor Aamir Khan, who keeps altering his looks according to what his films demand, says he is now on a strict diet to get in shape for a project. Aamir interacted with the media at a Sunday brunch at Mia Cucina here.

Asked about how his usual Sunday brunch, he said: “Earlier, I used to do so many things but now I am on very strict diet for my new film. So, I have started getting back into shape.”

Refusing to disclose the name of the film for which he has started training, Aamir said: “I cannot tell you which one it is but it’s for my new film.”

He was out for a brunch with his daughter Ira Khan. Aamir’s last big screen appearance was in Thugs Of Hindostan.

He will now reportedly play Lord Krishna in Mahabharata. Actor Shah Rukh Khan let the secret slip at a recent event. On being asked about what kind of role he would like to play during a chat with DNA, Shah Rukh replied ‘Krishna from Mahabharata’ but went on to add “Krishna from Mahabharata has already been taken by Aamir so I will not be able to do that.”

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 14:43 IST