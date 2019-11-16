e-paper
Aaradhya Bachchan birthday party pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and AbRam join Aishwarya Rai for celebrations

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya turns eight years old on Saturday and the party was attended by many Bollywood celebs.

bollywood Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar at Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday bash with their kids.
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash with their kids.(Varinder Chawla)
         

The Bachchan family hosted multiple Bollywood celebs and their kids at their Mumbai home on Saturday, to celebrate the eighth birthday of their youngest family member, Aaradhya. Actor Aishwarya Rai was seen with her daughter and birthday girl, posing with their guests at the party.

Aaradhya wore a frilly and poofy pink dress for her special day. Aishwarya was seen in a white top and a blazer, clicking pictures with photographer Dabboo Ratnani and his family.

 

Actor Shah Rukh Khan also arrived for the bash with his interior designer wife Gauri Khan their son, AbRam. Shah Rukh was seen in a white shirt and blue jeans, while Gauri wore a floral green dress. AbRam looked stylish in his Jeep graphic Tshirt and matching pants.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh attended the party with wife Genelia and their sons Riaan and Rahyl. Riteish was seen in a white shirt with blue jeans, Genelia was seen in a navy blue top and orange skirt while their kids wore comfy sweatsuits.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares an old letter written to him by young Abhishek, wins the internet

Riteish Deshmukh, Daboo Ratnani and Natasha Poonawalla with their families.
Riteish Deshmukh, Daboo Ratnani and Natasha Poonawalla with their families.
Karan Johar with his kids Roohi and Yash; Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and son AbRam.
Karan Johar with his kids Roohi and Yash; Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and son AbRam.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also attended the celebrations with his twins, Roohi and Yash. Carrying Yash in his arms, Karan looked stylish in his all-denim look. Yash was seen in a Fendi jacket and Roohi wore an adorable white dress with doggy prints all over. She was carried by their nanny.

Aaradhya was born in 2011, four years after Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007. They recently took her on a trip to Italy for Aishwarya’s 46th birthday.

