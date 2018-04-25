Aaradhya’s note for dad Abhishek Bachchan will melt your heart. See pic

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was busy with film shoots and other schedules, so he couldn’t go to his office for two months. But when he did, he met with a pleasant surprise. Abhishek’s little daughter, Aaradhya, had left a card with a sweet message for him in the office.

Abhishek Bachchan shared the card on his Instagram account and wrote alongside, “When you get back to office after over 2 months and the daughter has left you a note. #mydaughterbestest”

Junior Bachchan was shooting for director Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan in Kashmir. The team of Manmarziyaan wrapped up their schedule in the valley last week.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Abhishek said, “It is nostalgic for me because I have come here when my father used to shoot his films here. It is truly a heaven on earth and I am very happy to be back. It is still as beautiful as it used to be.”

Manmarziyaan is his return to acting after a gap of two years. He was last seen in 2016 film Housefull 3.

Manmarziyaan also faced legal trouble when the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Board sent a notice to the makers for shooting in an area where they were not supposed to.

Manmarziyaan, which also features Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in important roles, is scheduled to hit the screens on September 7, 2018.