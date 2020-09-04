e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Abhay Deol blasts Bollywood blind items, says they could ‘impact someone’s mind, career’

Abhay Deol blasts Bollywood blind items, says they could ‘impact someone’s mind, career’

Actor Abhay Deol has slammed Bollywood blind items, which have become a controversial topic after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Abhay Deol recently appeared in the web series JL50.
Abhay Deol recently appeared in the web series JL50.
         

Actor Abhay Deol has said that while there are some people who are taking advantage of the ongoing moment of transition in the film industry, and are only in it to further their agenda, there are others who are genuinely calling for change.

“Future generations should know what it entails to be in this industry,” the actor told Bollywood Hungama in an interview. Abhay has been speaking about various issues recently, and has said that ‘for too long, certain people’s careers have been cut short, just because they didn’t pander to someone, or they threatened somebody’s positions’.

The actor also spoke about the blind items that were written about Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that while he is fine with things being written about him, as he has ‘grown up around fame’ and knows that ‘what’s news today will be old news tomorrow’, for others who might be more sensitive to such rumour-mongering, it could be very disheartening. “That could have an impact on someone’s mind. I could also impact their career,” he said.

Also read: Abhay Deol calls out Bollywood’s lobby culture, award functions: I’m sorry it took someone’s death to wake everybody up

The actor recently revisited his old films on Instagram, and spoke about what set them apart from the usual Bollywood fare. He wrote that his experience with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a great example of the “covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you.”

“This was clearly an overt example. They didn’t even bother hiding their bias, something that they normally take efforts to do,” he said, adding, “Lobby culture has been prevalent in our industry not for years, but decades. Hence, no one thinks about standing up, or bothering to do anything. They are all ready to conform, which is why they know that they can get away with it. The reason I can say this, is because I grew up in a film family and I’ve heard of these games even as a child. As a kid, I heard it through other people’s experiences, and as a professional, I have seen it myself.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Shringla on India-China border row
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Shringla on India-China border row
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Judge prods CBI to complete Moin Qureshi probe, seeks details on 9 points
Judge prods CBI to complete Moin Qureshi probe, seeks details on 9 points
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In