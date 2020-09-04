Abhay Deol blasts Bollywood blind items, says they could ‘impact someone’s mind, career’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:07 IST

Actor Abhay Deol has said that while there are some people who are taking advantage of the ongoing moment of transition in the film industry, and are only in it to further their agenda, there are others who are genuinely calling for change.

“Future generations should know what it entails to be in this industry,” the actor told Bollywood Hungama in an interview. Abhay has been speaking about various issues recently, and has said that ‘for too long, certain people’s careers have been cut short, just because they didn’t pander to someone, or they threatened somebody’s positions’.

The actor also spoke about the blind items that were written about Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that while he is fine with things being written about him, as he has ‘grown up around fame’ and knows that ‘what’s news today will be old news tomorrow’, for others who might be more sensitive to such rumour-mongering, it could be very disheartening. “That could have an impact on someone’s mind. I could also impact their career,” he said.

The actor recently revisited his old films on Instagram, and spoke about what set them apart from the usual Bollywood fare. He wrote that his experience with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a great example of the “covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you.”

“This was clearly an overt example. They didn’t even bother hiding their bias, something that they normally take efforts to do,” he said, adding, “Lobby culture has been prevalent in our industry not for years, but decades. Hence, no one thinks about standing up, or bothering to do anything. They are all ready to conform, which is why they know that they can get away with it. The reason I can say this, is because I grew up in a film family and I’ve heard of these games even as a child. As a kid, I heard it through other people’s experiences, and as a professional, I have seen it myself.”

